Global Online Banking Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecasted Till 2030

Online banking is an electronic system of payment that enables users to transfer money through the use of the internet financially. It is also known as Internet banking or web banking and is engineered for convenience to save time and offer problem-solving services in real-time. Banks should, however, strive to provide a smooth online and mobile experience to enhance customer involvement, in order to fulfill their needs, and preferences.

Global Online Banking Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.6% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Online Banking. The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the global Online Banking industry.

Global Online Banking: Key Players

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

COR Financial Solutions Limited

CGI Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Capital Banking Solution

Fiserv, Inc.

Other prominent players

Global Online Banking: Segments

Digital Payments segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Online Banking Market is segmented by service into Digital Payments, Digital Sales. Digital Payments segment held the largest market share of in the year 2020. The Digital Payment expected to be the largest Online Banking service component in the forecasted period and will be leading the market. The growing sale of banking products and services via digital platforms drives banks throughout the world’s digital sales. In 2019, the digital market was estimated to be trillion, reaching trillion truly by 2030.

Global Online Banking Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased investment in fintech

In order to speed up digital innovation, the Online Banking market is witnessing heavy investments. Throughout the last 5 years, the fintech industry has gained momentum. In 2019, Fintech’s projected investments in deals globally amounted to USD billion. Recognizing the rise of Fintech players, banks want to enhance their Online Banking investment, and some banks are even starting to partner or invest in them, generating new opportunities for market expansion.

Restraint

Limited everyday transactions

The range of banking products on offer from Online Banking and challenger banks are limited to everyday transaction and savings accounts which are expected to act as a restraint in the Online Banking market.

Global Online Banking report also contains analysis on:

Online Banking Segments:

By Service : Digital Payments Digital Sales

By Application type : Personal sector Enterprise sector



