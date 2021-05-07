Global Oncology Nutrition Market with Covid 19 Analysis and Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2021-2028

This market report involves the drivers and restraints for Global Oncology Nutrition Market Global Oncology Nutrition Marketthat are derived from SWOT analysis and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics. This report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market

Global Oncology Nutrition Market valued approximately USD 1.23 billion is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing number of cancer patients, growing nutritional feeding in the homecare sector and the rising number of patients having treatment for malnutrition are driving the growth in the Global Oncology Nutrition Market. However, the complications involved with tube feeding and limited reparation are the main constraints in the market growth.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Cancer Type (Head & Neck, Stomach & Gastrointestinal, Liver, Pancreatic, Esophageal, Lung, Breast, Blood), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Oncology Nutrition Market

Some of the major players operating in the global oncology nutrition market are Danone, Nestle, B, Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. , Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Health Products, Inc., Victus, Lactonova amongst others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence rate of cancer

Increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition

increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions

Rising demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector

shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition

Market Segmentation: Global Oncology Nutrition Market

The global oncology nutrition market is segmented based on cancer or end user type and by geographical segments.

Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into head & neck cancer, stomach & gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

June 2016, Danone(France) and HungerNdThirst foundation started a collaboration to understand cancer patients’ needs to help them better deal with taste alterations. The purpose was to improve nutritional intake and quality of life by combatting dysgeusia.

November 2012: The joint venture of Nestle (Switzerland) and Chinese medicine library provided an opportunity to develop and commercialise truly innovative and scientifically validated botanical-based nutrition for personalised healthcare in gastrointestinal health.

