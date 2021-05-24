Global Oncology Nutrition Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

To conduct research and analysis, and deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on all global markets, a DBMR team of experts and professionals from various streams and verticals bring along crucial tried-and-tested skills, approaches, and techniques. Global Oncology Nutrition Market report is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends that allows identification of the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The comprehensive business report analyses and examines the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which businesses can guess the strategies to increase their return on investment (ROI).

Global oncology nutrition market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Cancer Type (Head & Neck Cancer, Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancers, Esophageal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the global oncology nutrition market are FMC Corporation, Danone India, Abbott, Aceto Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi AG, Global Health Products, Inc, Hormel Foods Corporation, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd, Nestlé Corporate., and others.

Oncology nutrition market is segmented on the basis of cancer type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of cancer type, the global oncology nutrition market is segmented into head & neck cancer, stomach & gastrointestinal cancers, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, blood cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer and others.

Route of administration segment for global oncology nutrition market is categorized into oral and parenteral.

On the basis of end-users, the global oncology nutrition market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global oncology nutrition market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Oncology nutrition market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analyzed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Oncology nutrition market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global oncology nutrition market.

The global oncology nutrition market is segmented based on cancer or end user type and by geographical segments.

Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into head & neck cancer, stomach & gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Rising prevalence rate of cancer

Increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition

increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions

Rising demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector

shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition

June 2016, Danone(France) and HungerNdThirst foundation started a collaboration to understand cancer patients’ needs to help them better deal with taste alterations. The purpose was to improve nutritional intake and quality of life by combatting dysgeusia.

November 2012: The joint venture of Nestle (Switzerland) and Chinese medicine library provided an opportunity to develop and commercialise truly innovative and scientifically validated botanical-based nutrition for personalised healthcare in gastrointestinal health.

