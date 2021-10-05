Global Oncology Drugs Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global oncology drugs market reached a value of nearly $160.45 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $160.45 billion in 2020 to $243.81 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), and surge in geriatric population worldwide. The oncology drugs market is expected to grow slightly from $160.45 billion in 2020 to $167.52 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4%. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $243.81 billion in 2025 and $358.45 billion in 2030.

The oncology drugs market consists of sales of oncology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce oncology drugs to diagnose and treat all types of cancers. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, kidney cancer, brain tumor, and other cancer types.

The oncology drugs market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the oncology drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb (Celgene)

Oncology drugs market is segmented by type, by drug class type, by distribution channel, by route of administration, by drug classification and by geography.

By Type –

The oncology drugs market is segmented by type into

a) Lung Cancer

b) Pancreatic Cancer

c) Breast Cancer

d) Prostate Cancer

e) Ovarian Cancer

f) Colorectal Cancer

g) Gastric Cancer

h) Kidney Cancer

i) Brain Cancer

j) Thyroid Cancer

k) Skin Cancer

l) Bladder Cancer

m) Cervical Cancer

n) Blood Cancer

o) Others

By Drug Class Type –

The oncology drugs market is segmented by drug class type into

a) Chemotherapy

b) Targeted Therapy

c) Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

d) Hormonal Therapy

By Distribution Channel –

The oncology drugs market is segmented by distribution channel into

a) Hospital Pharmacies

b) Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores

c) Others

By Route Of Administration –

The oncology drugs market is segmented by route of administration into

a) Oral

b) Parenteral

c) Others

By Drug Classification –

The oncology drugs market is segmented by drug classification into

a) Branded Drugs

b) Generic Drugs

The oncology drugs market report describes and explains the global oncology drugs market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The oncology drugs report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global oncology drugs market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global oncology drugs market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

