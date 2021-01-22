Global On-Demand Home Services Market Worth US$ 215.48 Bn in 2019, Growing at a CAGR of 23.69%

The on-going diversification in delivery channels of on-demand home care services coupled with the exploration of new service areas is anticipated to drive the growth of global on-demand home services market in future years. On-demand is a type of business model which caters to the consumer’s requirements by providing goods and services in a timely manner. The home services companies are adopting this business model as it provides convenience and simplicity throughout the business processes. Owing to the increase in number of on-demand home service providers, companies have begun to innovate traditional business approaches to strengthen their share in the market. The high proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity has changed the approach of new age customers to look for desired services. This poses a striking opportunity for aggregator platforms to optimize economies of scale. House service aggregator are acquiring or partnering with individual home services providers owing to the high potential of this digitalization trend. For instance, online home services aggregator, Housejoy acquired a laundry service provider start-up laundry start-up MyWash in 2016. This on-going investment among major market players has also attracted new participants to enter the market. For instance, a start-up named Cheep was launched in May 2017 with an intent to serve as a one-stop solution for all home service requirements. It is an aggregator of home service providers which provides customers all-in-one solution to outsource all the household chores. Thus, the untapped potential of digital platforms poses lucrative growth opportunities for aggregators in global on-demand-home services market over forecast years.

The emerging aggregators in on-demand home services market are exploring non-conventional service applications to generate newer sources of revenue. The rising awareness for grooming and fitness services poses lucrative growth opportunities for on-demand home service providers to cash-on. Major aggregators such as Urbanclap, Housejoy and Timesaverz diversified their offerings and entered into the beauty services segment in 2016 and have thus, established a strong presence in the sector. This diversification of service offerings is anticipated to drive the growth of global on-demand-home services market over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=601

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created high awareness for safety and hygiene practices amongst global population, thus restraining people to leave their house for unproductive reasons. Hence, the consumers are increasingly being inclined towards outsourcing these services. This on-going trend is anticipated to proliferate the growth in global on-demand home services market over the next eight years

In terms of revenue, global on-demand home services market was valued at US$ 215.48 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.69% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of on-demand home services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=601

Key Findings of the Report:

The global on-demand home services market was valued at US$ 215.48 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 23.69% over the forecast period owing to evolving customer demand and preferences.

App based on-demand home services are anticipate to witness high growth over forecast years owing to growing investment from market players to exploit its benefits.

North America held the highest market share in global on-demand home services market in 2018 owing to high disposable income of the population and emerging start-ups. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. The same is attributed to rapid adoption of technological advancement in the region.

Some of the players operating in the on-demand home services market are Airtasker Pty. Ltd, AskforTask & Airzai, CLEANLY, Goodnest Ltd, Handy, HELLO ALFRED, Helpling, Housejoy, Laurel & Wolf, MyClean, Paintzen, Serviz.com, Inc., Super Clean Services, TaskEasy, Inc., TaskRabbit, Urban Company, UrbanYou, YourMechanic and Zaarly amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=601

Global On-Demand Home Services Market:

By Service Type

Cleaning Services

Deep Home Cleaning Services

Appliances Cleaning

Others

Repair & Maintenance Services

Heating & Air Conditioning Repair Services

Appliance Repair Services

Car Repair & Parts Replacement Services

Others

Plumbing Services

Electrical Services

Painting Services

Interior and Exterior Painting

Wallpaper Installation

Others

Delivery Services

Packaging and Relocation

Beauty and Fitness

Others

By Platform

App-Based

Web-based

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-On-Demand-Home-Services-Market-2019-2027-601

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/