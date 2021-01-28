Global On-demand Ambulance Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Increasing Demand for Efficient and Faster Patient Transportation Services, says Absolute Markets Insights

On-demand ambulance services allow individuals to make use of smart devices and the internet for booking ambulances based on the requirements. Studies show that the average time for an ambulance to cater to injured or sick individuals is seeing a significant rise in urban locations due to the growth in traffic congestion. This is proving detrimental in the fight to save human lives, since the patients are being admitted after the ‘golden hour’ (an hour after the incident has occurred). GPS tracking through smart applications facilitate faster response, since route optimization software in these applications are capable of providing the shortest and least busiest route to a healthcare facility, thereby ensuring the chances of the patient’s survival in cases like road accidents. Advance booking features present in mobile apps allow the individuals to pre-book a visit. Higher focus on decreasing ambulance response time amongst healthcare bodies using smartphone applications based on GPS is paving way for the growth of the global on-demand ambulance services market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=763

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the functioning of the healthcare industry. Ambulance service providers are taking added measures to ensure that the vehicle is properly disinfected to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Patients are increasingly seeking ambulance services for inter-state and inter-city travel in countries like India and the U.S. During the coronavirus lockdown period in India, for instance, there was a 75% spike in the demand for ambulance services for inter-city travel from the capital city of Delhi to states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, etc. Furthermore, the number of ambulance bookings has seen a significant rise due to the higher demand for efficient and safe transfer of individuals who have been tested positive for the coronavirus or those who are showing symptoms associated with the virus. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global on-demand ambulance services market in the coming years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of on-demand ambulance services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=763

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global on-demand ambulance services market was valued at US$ 14987.70 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% over the forecast period.

The APAC on-demand ambulance services market will see a significant rise in revenue in the coming years due to the growth of smart applications that can schedule various types of ambulance services in case of both emergency and non-emergency situations. The rise in healthcare spending in regions such as India, Malaysia and Singapore, etc., is also expected to contribute to the growth of on-demand ambulance services market in the region.

On-demand ambulance services based on roadways are expected to hold the highest share in the global on-demand ambulance market in 2019. Lesser operational costs associated with road-based ambulances coupled with more liberal regulations in countries is a major reason for the higher market share of this segment.

Some of the players operating in the global on-demand ambulance services market are Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Methods, AMBU-LINK, America Ambulance Service, Arera Technologies Pvt Ltd, Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Envision Healthcare, Falck A/S, Lakshya Rescue, Livonta Global, Meddco Ambulance, MEDIVIC PHARMACEUTICAL PVT LTD, Rakkshak, Savior, SpiceCare and ZIQITZA HEALTHCARE LIMITED, amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=763

Global On-demand Ambulance Services Market:

By Type of Services Pre-hospitalization transfer – emergency (PHT-E) Pre-hospitalization transfer – non-emergency (PHT-NE) Inter-facility transfer – critical (IFT-C) Inter-facility transfer – non-critical (IFT-NC) Post-treatment transfer (PTT) Large-scale gatherings or community events (Events)

By Mode Air Domestic International Road Water

By End-Users Patients Healthcare Providers Hospitals Specialised Care Facilities Others



By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/On-demand-Ambulance-Services-2020-2028-763

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424