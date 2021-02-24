Global On-Board Charger Market Expected to Reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025

The global on-board charger market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2020-2025.

Growth in number of autonomous driving vehicle, wide ranging opportunities in emerging economies and EV charging with wireless power transmission technology will act as an opportunity for the global on-board charger market in near future.

Passenger car held the larger share in the on-board charger market in 2019

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car is expected to account the higher market share in current year and is expected to grow at faster rate with rising adoption of automated and hybrid cars globally.

Geographically, APAC, mainly China is the largest on-board charger market with largest number of electric vehicle production. It is expected that by 2021, China currently leads in the number of electric vehicle production and sales, as a result there will be growth in demand for on-board chargers as well.

Some of the key players operating in the on-board charger market are STMicroelectronics, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, Eaton Corporation, AVID Technology, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments, Lear Corporation, and NOCO Company.

Global On-Board Charger Market Coverage

Propulsion Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Power Output Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Less than 10 KW

10 KW–20 KW

More than 20 KW

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Segmentation

On-Board Charger Market by Region

North America

By Propulsion Type

By Power Output

By Vehicle Type

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Propulsion Type

By Power Output

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Propulsion Type

By Power Output

By Vehicle Type

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Propulsion Type

By Power Output

By Vehicle Type

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

