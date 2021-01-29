Global Omega-3 Products Market || keyplayers Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Blackmores Limited, Mars Incorporated, and Nutranext. About Prophecy Market Insig

The report “Global Omega-3 Products Market, By Product Type (Functional Food, Dietary Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Pet Food and Feed, Pharmaceutical, and Clinical Nutrition), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Retailers, Pharmacies, Health Stores, Internet Retailing, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. The global omega 3 product market is growing up to US$ 29.4Bn in 2019. The Omega-3 fatty acids contain EPA and DHA which is essential in the human diet for the development, good health, and proper growth is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, omega-3 found good for the joint and inflammation support, heart health, pregnancy and healthy child development which is another driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, the increasing demand for infant nutrition due to health attributes omega-3 delivers post-natal and pre- natal deliveries. Furthermore, the demand for the new ultra-high concentrated omega-3 food supplements gives various benefits to the consumers is the boosting factor for the growth of the target market. For instance, the FMC launch ultra-high concentrated fish oil in the form of triglyceride form which delivers EPA 450mg/g and DHA 350mg/g. Nevertheless, the new trend for personalized nutrition can create a strong opportunity for the growth of the global omega-3 product market.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Unilever declared the launch of “Growing Roots”, an organic, snacks brand which is plant-based. It is USDA certified organic, certified vegan, certified gluten-free, and an excellent source of ALA omega-3.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, Infant nutrition segment is the expected to dominate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for infant nutrition

By distribution channel, health store is dominating segment in the distribution channel because of increasing sale from the health store. Internet retailing is expected to show significant progress to increase sales of omega-3 products over the forecast periods.

By Region, The North America region is dominating region in the omega-3 products market due to increase in demand for the omega-3 products for the infant nutrition and dietary supplements. Moreover, the Asia- Pacific region shows significant growth for the omega-3 products market due to increasing demand for convenient and highly efficient enhancement in the omega-3 products.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Omega-3 Products Market, By Product Type (Functional Food, Dietary Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Pet Food and Feed, Pharmaceutical, and Clinical Nutrition), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Retailers, Pharmacies, Health Stores, Internet Retailing, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global Omega-3 Products market includes Nestle SA, Unilever, Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Sanofi, Herbalife Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Blackmores Limited, Mars Incorporated, and Nutranext.

