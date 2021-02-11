Global omega 3 market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2026

Omega-3 progressively finds use in nutritional supplements, functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet food and feed, infant formula. Dietary supplements are projected to reason for the main market due to the fast-paced and busy lifestyles. Customers prefer intaking dietary supplements to make sure that they get their ideal share of nutrients, and omega-3 supplements are used to advance health and presentation, wherein athletes are advised passable intake of omega-3 fatty acids for a healthy and fit body.

Rising demand from end-users and growing consciousness among customers concerning healthy intake and health welfares of omega-3 are the critical drivers of the global omega-3 market. The industry is proven by ω-3 fatty acids market and n-3 fatty acids market sections, which contribute considerably to the omega-three fatty acids market size. However, severe regulation fences and high costs are likely to hinder the market growth. Besides, Asia-Pacific is projected to register significant development as likened to the saturated markets of North America and Europe.

Growth Drivers

Extensive application of omega 3 in the pharmaceutical industry

Extensive scale application of omega 3 in the pharmaceutical industry can drive the pharmaceuticals request section in the forthcoming years. Omega 3 is used for its anti-inflammatory properties and the cure of depression, cancer, Alzheimer’s, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, increasing omega 3 in producing pharma-grade capsules to treat obesity is expected to drive the segment.

Rising health awareness among people

Growing consciousness concerning the decline in calorie intake among gym specialists and athletes in several countries, including China, Italy, India, and the U.S., is likely to endorse the usage of omega 3 in sports supplements and useful food products.

Increasing diseases due to an inactive lifestyle

Additionally, functional foods are chiefly expended to safeguard the consumption of nutritional constituents significant for the human body. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases due to the lazy and slow lifestyle, exclusively among the age group of 30 to 40 years, and changeable dietary designs are the factors predictable to push the importance of omega 3-based nutraceutical products the market over the next few years.

Global Omega 3 Market: Regional insights

The change in consumer preference toward a healthy diet, including omega-3 constituents and fish oil in Asia-Pacific, is predictable to uplift the sales. China is the third-largest market for EPA and DHA oils in the global. Customers in China mostly get their omega-3s from fish, supplements, and heartened foods. Omega-3 sourced from fish oil controls the dietary supplements sector, while algal DHA oil leads in the encouraged food and drink industry. Cooking oil, eggs, and health drinks are few prevalent fortified omega-3 products in the Indian market. Over the last period, consumer request has increased, as more Australians recognize algal oils’ welfares for refining joint, circulatory health, and fighting depression.

Competitive Landscape

Cargill, Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Croda International Plc, Royal DSM, OLVEA Fish Oils, Omega Protein Corporation, GC Rieber Oils, Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd., Pharma Marine AS, and Polaris, and other prominent players.

Recent Development

In October 2019, KD Pharma (Germany) introduced Kardio3, a blend of omega-3, vitamin K2, and phytosterols. It helps in preserving fit lipids and funds heart and bone fitness.

In September 2019, Epax (Norway) proclaimed an investment of USD 35 million over the next two years for its Omega-3 sector’s novelty. This venture will allow Epax to have better capacity in the omega-3 industry at its leading production site in Norway. It will facilitate the prolonged attentiveness of EPA and DHA without encouragement oxidation, eventually avoiding unwelcome by-products.

By Product Type

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

Based on product type, the Omega 3 market falls into DHA, EPA, and ALA. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) held a significant share in the market. This division is due to amplified reasoning functionalities of omega-3 that are attaining consumer attention. DHA plays a dynamic role in developing and developing the baby brain and its usual operative of adult brains. Due to these factors, it is amid the most favored types of omega-

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Infant Formula

Pet Food & Feed

By Source

Marine

Plant

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Omega 3 market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Omega 3 market segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the Global Omega 3 markets based on the Product Type, Application, By Source, and Regional.

To examine competitive developments like Product Type, By Application, By Source, Region within the Global Omega 3 market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting market dynamics, such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders.

