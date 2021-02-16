Global Oleochemical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2020- 2026

The global market of Oleochemicals Market has reached USD 21.4 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 35.7 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2020-2026. High demand from consumer markets, an increasing market for green chemicals, and easy availability of raw materials are some of the factors advancing the market growth.

The oleochemicals market is anticipated to experience huge growth owing to the huge potential provided by these drivers. Global focus on the usage of eco-friendly products, the recyclable property of oleochemicals, and consumer demand for eco-friendly products are fueling the oleochemicals market. Supportive government policies associated with financial incentives and tax benefits for bio-based chemical producers are influencing the market positively. The current trends in the oleochemicals market propose that dependency on petrochemical feedstock is progressively reducing and making way for oleochemicals applications that substitute petroleum-based products. Increasing adoption of oleochemicals in several end-use segments, such as personal care, surfactants, and home care is boosting its sales significantly. Oleochemicals are observing increasing popularity as they can be replaced for petroleum-derived products. The rising environmental concerns are propelling the adoption of biodegradable chemicals, which is further driving the growth in the oleochemicals market.

Growth Drivers

Government regulations for the use of environmental friendly products

The regulations for environment safety are becoming more stringent and the non-renewable resources getting depleted, it has offered the opportunity for oleochemicals to enter the market and substitute the traditional petroleum based products that are being used currently. The government strategies as far as tax cuts and monetary motivators for bio-based concoction makers are positively affecting the market development. The application improvement along with item development is projected to open new doors of opportunity for organizations working in the market during the forecast period. Rising demand for biofuels, bio-lubricants, bio-polymers as well as consumer demand for environment-friendly bio-based products is driving the global oleochemicals market.

Consumer preference towards healthy and nutritious product

The shifting demand of consumers for healthy and nutritious foodstuffs derived entirely from natural origin is some of the macroeconomic factors that contributes to drive demand for these products. The industry has the unexpected potential for profit making due to depleting fossil fuels sources for oil and this scenario is anticipated to offer opportunities for higher usage of biodiesel. Therefore, due to these factors the demand for oleochemical industry is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Restraint

Volatile prices of bio-diesel

The growing demand for bio-diesel may cause an increase in biodiesel prices and is expected to directly impact the overall economics of the products that are made by using oleochemicals, which might act as a restrictive factor for the oleochemicals market.

Competitive Landscape

Oleochemicals market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide oleochemicals industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of oleochemicals market are AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik Industries, Kao Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, BASF SE, IOI Group Berhad, Evyap, Cargill, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Chemrez Technologies, Inc., Genomatica, Godrej Industries, JNJ Oleochemicals Inc., Sakamoto Orient Chemicals Corporation(SOCC), Stepan Company, Pan Century Surfactants Inc., Pepmaco Manufacturing Corp., and other prominent players.

Recent Development

In June 2019, Genomatica had acquired certain assets of the REG Life Sciences division (REG LS) of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI). The acquisition had increased Genomatica’s ability to make long-chain chemicals from renewable feedstocks. These chemicals (Oleochemicals) are extensively used to make products such as cosmetics, polymers, solvents, fuels surfactants and food ingredients.

In January 2018, AkzoNobel N.V. expanded its production capacity and upgraded its organic peroxides facility in Mexico to meet the demand while positioning sustainable growth.

Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026

