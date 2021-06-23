Global Oilseeds Industry top companies analysis | WhipsmartMI

The oilseeds market is estimated to see rapid growth in upcoming years. The demand for healthy and organic oilseed-processed products, public-private partnerships in varietal development, and molecular breeding in oilseeds are some of the factors driving the growth of the oilseeds market. The sunflower segment in the oilseeds market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment as it is a rich source of oil, protein, calcium, carbohydrate, and ash. The seeds of sunflower are being used widely in the feed industry in the form of sunflower meal, which is increasingly used as a substitute to soybean meal as it is offered at higher prices. The conventional segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the oilseeds market during the forecast period as it is relatively cheaper. It is also eco-friendly as it enhances the soil quality and nitrogen restoration, and lowers the levels of contamination in soil, air, and other water resources. The increasing demand for healthy and organic products from consumers has also led to an increase in demand for conventional oilseeds.

The vegetable oil segment dominates the oilseeds market due to the high demand for fats & oils from the bakery & confectionery industry and increasing applications in sauces, spreads, & dressings, meat products, RTE, and snacks & savory products. The demand for vegetable oil also remains high in the industrial sector due to the increasing application in the production of adhesive, antiknock additives, disinfectants, inks & paints, plastics & resins, glycerol, and fatty acids.

The increasing demand for oilseeds in the North American and European regions is driving the growth of the oilseeds market. The North American and European countries are witnessing increasing demand for oilseeds for use mainly in the food and feed industries. Favorable trade and price support systems have encouraged trade in oilseeds in the US. However, countries in Europe witness high demand for organic products, due to which the demand for conventional oilseeds remains high.

Key players include Archer Daniels Midland (US), Cargill (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), and Bunge Limited (US).

