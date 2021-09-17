Global Oilseed Farming Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global oilseed farming market is expected to grow from $369.12 billion in 2020 to $390.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $519.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The oilseed farming market consists of sales of oilseeds by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce oilseed crops including soybeans, sunflower seeds, rapeseeds, sesame seeds and other oilseeds. These crops are typically grown in open fields and have an annual growth cycle. This market excludes processed oilseed products such as refined and unrefined vegetable oils and oilseed extracts. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the seeds for further processing. The oilseed farming market is segmented into soybean farming and other oilseed farming.

The oilseed farming market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the oilseed farming market are Burrus Seed farm, Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd, Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd, Land O’Lakes Inc, Diester Industrie.

The global oilseed farming market is segmented –

1) By Type: Soybean Farming, Other Oilseed Farming

2) By Application: Food Products, Feed, Industrial Products

3) By Farming Process: Organic Oilseed Farming, Traditional Farming

The oilseed farming market report describes and explains the global oilseed farming market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The oilseed farming report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global oilseed farming market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global oilseed farming market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

