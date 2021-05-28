Global Oilfield Communications Market 2021-2027 Size, Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The complex data requirements and field operations coupled with collaborative work processes among multiple offshore and onshore site are relying on a healthy communication network. In order to upsurge oil production, oil exploration organizations are looking for oilfields in harsh environments and that represents variety of operational challenges. These challenges has resulted in demand for high bandwidth communication solutions.Communication challenge is composite by different operational domains and supported by production, exploration and different downstream operations.

The market is segmented by communication solutions, by services, by communication network technologies, by field site communication and by geography. The different oilfield communication include midstream and upstream communications, M2M communication, unified communications, WiMax, VSAT, video conferencing and onshore and offshore communication among others. Oilfield operators are paying more for advanced technologies so that they don’t need to have many people on their site.

Sometimes, on deep water platform, drilling companies have to invest million dollars, in addition to equipment for remote management capability. Fiber optics communication networks and very small aperture terminals are extremely used across the value chain of entire oil and gas for data and voice communication.

Emergence of cyber security, video conferencing and cloud services have increased the need for fast and reliable communication infrastructure on sites. Digital oilfield heavily depends on IT infrastructure IT infrastructure, communication networks and automation. Digital oilfield demands different variables such as scalability, security, reliability, integration, control and openness.

Some of the major companies in this market include Erf Wireless Inc., Alcatel-Lucent International, Hermes Datacommunications International Ltd., Harris Caprock Communications Inc., Redline communications, Inmarsat, RigNet, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hughes Network Systems LLC.and others.

