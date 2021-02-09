Global oilfield chemicals market is projected to reach $35054.63 million by 2026 | Key Players, Market Dynamics and Forecast.

The global oilfield chemicals market size was valued at $25196.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $35054.63 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.83% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Production Chemicals, Well Stimulation Chemicals, Drilling Fluids, Workover & Completion Fluids, Cementing Chemicals, EOR Chemicals. On the basis of region, the oilfield chemicals industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Production Chemicals

– Well Stimulation Chemicals

– Drilling Fluids

– Workover & Completion Fluids

– Cementing Chemicals

– EOR Chemicals

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Major Companies Present in the market

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the oilfield chemicals market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Halliburton Company

– Baker Hughes Company

– Ecolab Inc.

– Schlumberger Limited

– The Lubrizol Corporation

– SNF Holding Company

– BASF SE

– Solvay SA

– Kemira Oyj

– TETRA Technologies, Inc.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global oilfield chemicals market.

– To classify and forecast global oilfield chemicals market based on product.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global oilfield chemicals market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global oilfield chemicals market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global oilfield chemicals market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global oilfield chemicals market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of oilfield chemicals

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to oilfield chemicals

Table of contents