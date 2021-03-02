Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market 2027 Industry Analysis, In-depth Market Solutions, Developments, Trends & Opportunities – Hitachi, Capgemini, Accenture, Hewlett Packard, IBM

“

Competitive Research Report on Oil & Gas Analytics Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Oil & Gas Analytics market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Oil & Gas Analytics market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Oil & Gas Analytics market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Oil & Gas Analytics market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Oil & Gas Analytics market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Hitachi Ltd., Capgemini, Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM and more – all the leading players operating in the global Oil & Gas Analytics market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Oil & Gas Analytics market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Oil & Gas Analytics market.

Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 19.65 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Analytical solution for the oil and gas sector will help the related industries in having an aggregate view of their operations, aid in keeping up with the changing market, fulfill dynamic customer needs and adhere to strict government regulations. As these solutions help enterprises to better understand the overall lifecycle and work effectively and efficiently with the given resources. Also, the oil and gas analytics helps to identify the source of production loss and to analyze the supply chain performance. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increasing consumption of oil and gas in public transports, automobiles, power and aviation sector would drive the growth of the market. As per the CEIC Organization, China’s oil consumption was reported at 14,055 barrel/day in December 2019. This records an increase from the previous number of 13,375 barrel/day for December 2018. The consumption reached an all-time high of 14,055 barrel /day in 2019. Thus, with the growing demand for fuel, oil and gas analytics relying on the emerging technologies. As the analytics tools helps the industry to manage its operations effectively and efficiently. However, price volatility in the oil and gas market is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Oil & Gas Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region as UK, France, and Germany are likely to register major growth rates, owing to the early adoption of digital technology in optimizing oil and gas operations. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hitachi, Ltd.

Capgemini

Accenture

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM

Northwest Analytics, Inc.

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Professional Services

Cloud Services

Integration Services

By Deployment Platform:

On-Premises

Hosted

By Application:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Service 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Deployment 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Dynamics

3.1.Oil & Gas Analytics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Service

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market by Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Oil & Gas Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Professional Services

5.4.2. Cloud Services

5.4.3. Integration Services

Chapter 6.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Deployment Platform

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market by Deployment Platform, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Platform 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Oil & Gas Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.On-Premises

6.4.2.Hosted

Chapter 7.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Oil & Gas Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Upstream

7.4.2. Midstream

7.4.3. Downstream

Chapter 8.Global Oil & Gas Analytics Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Oil & Gas Analytics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.2.1.U.S. Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.2.1.1.Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2.Deployment platforms breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.3.Europe Oil & Gas Analytics Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.3.2.Germany Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.3.3.France Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.3.4.Spain Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.3.5.Italy Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Analytics Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.4.2.India Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.4.3.Japan Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.4.4.Australia Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.4.5.South Korea Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.5.Latin America Oil & Gas Analytics Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.5.2.Mexico Oil & Gas Analytics Market

8.6.Rest of The World Oil & Gas Analytics Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1. Hitachi, Ltd.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Capgemini

9.2.3. Accenture

9.2.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

9.2.5. IBM

9.2.6. Northwest Analytics, Inc.

9.2.7. Oracle

9.2.8. SAP

9.2.9. SAS Institute Inc.

9.2.10.TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

