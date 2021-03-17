Global Oil Field Communications Market Key Opportunities and Future Demand by Siemens, Inmarsat plc., Tait Communications, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Ceragon, RAD, and More

Global oilfield communications market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Siemens, Inmarsat plc., Tait Communications, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Ceragon, RAD, RigNet, Hughes Network Systems LLC., Airspan, Commtel Networks, ITC Global, Halliburton, Harris Corporation, ERF Wireless, Inc., Redline Communications among others.

“Product definition” Communication on oilfield includes all communication techniques that are used in oilfields. These communication systems support oil and gas businesses that require sophisticated technology for automation, tracking and reporting. Communications from oilfield need a reliable and effective wireless network that can operate over lengthy distances and under rough weather. Oilfield communication systems and techniques provide lightning broadband speeds, supporting various apps that eventually enhance the cost-effective operating effectiveness and security of oilfield activities.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Keane and C&J Energy Services have entered into a merger agreement and the merged company will provide the oilfield services. This merger had enabled the companies to expand their business as well as gained flexibility to invest in the growth and technology. It will position the company as a market leader.

In August 2018, Global Marine confirmed that two fiber optic cable facilities have been successfully installed, bringing essential fast-speed connectivity to two UK North Sea and two Norwegian oil & gas fields. This installation will help and enhance the oilfield communications.

Global Oil Field Communications Market: Segment Analysis

Global Oil field Communications Market By Solution (M2M Communication, Asset Performance Communication, Unified Communication, VoIP Solutions, Video Conferencing, Pipeline Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Fleet Management Communication, Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Others), Communication Network Technology (Cellular Communication Network, VSAT Communication Network, Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network, Microwave Communication Network, Tetra Network), Field Site (Onshore Communications, Offshore Communications), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

