Global Oats Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global oats market is expected to grow from $5.62 billion in 2020 to $6.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth of the oats market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The oats market is expected to reach $7.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Request For The Sample Of The Oats Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5444&type=smp

The oats market consists of sales of oats by entities (organization, sole-trader, and partnership) that is a whole grain food that is used as an ideal breakfast ingredient. Oats are nutrient-rich grains that contain a high concentration of soluble fiber and dense nutrients. Oats cereals are consumed in many forms including steel-cut oats, oatmeal, oat flour, instant oats, and others.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Oats Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oats-global-market-report

The oats market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the oats market are Blue Lake Milling, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, B&G Foods, The Kellogg Company, Avena Foods Limited, General Mills, Grain Millers, Quaker Oats Company, Nestlé S.A, Nature’s Path Foods, Morning Foods, Weetabix Limited, Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo, and Hain Celestial Group.

The global oats market is segmented –

1) By Type: Whole, Steel Cut, Scottish, Regular Rolled, Quick Rolled, Instant, Others

2) By Form: Flakes, Granules, Flour

3) By Application: Bakery Products, Animal Feeds, Food Ingredients, Health Care, Cosmetic Products, Others

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Others

Read More On The Global Oats Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oats-global-market-report

The oats market report describes and explains the global oats market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The oats report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global oats market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global oats market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Oats Market Characteristics Oats Market Product Analysis Oats Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oats Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model