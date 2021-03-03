Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market worth US$ 333.3 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 7.5 %

The report “Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Phytochemical and Plant Extracts, and Others (Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Poyolspolyols, and Other Saturated Fatty Acids)), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Others (Equine And Pets)), and Personal Care), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to grow from US$ 373.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 333.3 billion by 2029. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and cholesterol drives the global nutraceutical ingredients market. Further, high birth rate, increasing number of premature births, and malnutrition propels the global nutraceutical ingredients market.

Key Highlights:

On March 2017, Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp. is U.S. based company launched seven new ingredients that are Alfalfa Juice Powder (organic), Ashwagandha Powder (organic), Baobab Powder (organic), Ceylon Cinnamon Powder (organic), Elderberry Juice Powder, Sea Buckthorn Juice Powder (organic), and Spinach Freeze-dried Powder (organic).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global nutraceutical ingredients market accounted for US$ 373.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region.

By type, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, carotenoids, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, phytochemical and plant extracts, and others. Others type sub-segment is categorized into glucosamine, chondroitin, poyolspolyols, and other saturated fatty acids.

By type, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is bifurcated into dry and liquid.

By application, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is categorized into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care. animal nutrition application sub-segment is divided into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, others. Others application sub-segment is classified into equine and pets.

By region, Asia Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global nutraceutical ingredients market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to individual preferences for functional foods and beverage along with increasing disposable income in countries such as India and China of the region. North America nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global nutraceutical ingredients in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market”, By Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Phytochemical and Plant Extracts, and Others (Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Poyolspolyols, and Other Saturated Fatty Acids)), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Others (Equine And Pets)), and Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Nutraceutical-Ingredients-Market-By-731

The prominent player operating in the global nutraceutical ingredients market include Nestlé S.A, Cargill Incorporated, Sofina, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bayer AG, Action Labs, Inc., Guardian Lifecare Private Limited, Whole Foods Market Inc, A&A Pharmachem Inc, and Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/731

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Type Market Snippet, By Form Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Prebiotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Probiotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Proteins & Amino Acids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Vitamins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Minerals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Carotenoids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Phytochemical and Plant Extracts Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others (Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Poyolspolyols, And Other Saturated Fatty Acids) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Dry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Liquid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Functional Food Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Functional Beverages Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Dietary Supplements Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Animal Nutrition Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Poultry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Ruminants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Swine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Aquatic Animals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others (Equine and Pets) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Personal Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019-2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019-2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019-2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019-2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019-2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Nestlé S.A. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Cargill Incorporated Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Sofina Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Koninklijke DSM N.V. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Bayer AG Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Action Labs, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Guardian Lifecare Private Limited Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Whole Foods Market Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview A&A Pharmachem Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com