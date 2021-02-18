Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market || keyplayers Guardian Lifecare Private Limited, Whole Foods Market Inc, A&A Pharmachem Inc,

The report “Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Phytochemical and Plant Extracts, and Others (Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Poyolspolyols, and Other Saturated Fatty Acids)), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Others (Equine And Pets)), and Personal Care), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to grow from US$ 373.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 333.3 billion by 2029. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and cholesterol drives the global nutraceutical ingredients market. Further, high birth rate, increasing number of premature births, and malnutrition propels the global nutraceutical ingredients market.

On March 2017, Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp. is U.S. based company launched seven new ingredients that are Alfalfa Juice Powder (organic), Ashwagandha Powder (organic), Baobab Powder (organic), Ceylon Cinnamon Powder (organic), Elderberry Juice Powder, Sea Buckthorn Juice Powder (organic), and Spinach Freeze-dried Powder (organic).

The global nutraceutical ingredients market accounted for US$ 373.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region.

By type, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, carotenoids, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, phytochemical and plant extracts, and others. Others type sub-segment is categorized into glucosamine, chondroitin, poyolspolyols, and other saturated fatty acids.

By type, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is bifurcated into dry and liquid.

By application, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is categorized into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care. animal nutrition application sub-segment is divided into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, others. Others application sub-segment is classified into equine and pets.

By region, Asia Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global nutraceutical ingredients market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to individual preferences for functional foods and beverage along with increasing disposable income in countries such as India and China of the region. North America nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global nutraceutical ingredients in the near future.

The prominent player operating in the global nutraceutical ingredients market include Nestlé S.A, Cargill Incorporated, Sofina, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bayer AG, Action Labs, Inc., Guardian Lifecare Private Limited, Whole Foods Market Inc, A&A Pharmachem Inc, and Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp.