Global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market 2020-2027: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players-Intellitec Solutions, Sunrise Senior Living, Atria Senior Living, Inc., ADL Data Systems, Inc

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising venture capital investments drives the nursing homes & long-term care facilities.

The information of this industry analysis report covers major technological, scientific and economic developments in industrial, pharmaceutical and high technology organizations.

The major players covered in the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report are Allscripts, LTCG, Cerner Corporation, Intellitec Solutions, Sunrise Senior Living, Atria Senior Living, Inc., ADL Data Systems, Inc., CVS Health, Omnicell, Inc., Netsmart Technologies, Inc., ResMed, McKesson Corporation, Optimus EMR, PointClickCare, MatrixCare, BlueStrata EHR and Kronos Incorporated. among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for nursing homes & long-term care facilities, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities Market Scope and Market Size

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is segmented on the basis of product and mode of delivery. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is segmented into EHR, eMAR and payroll management

The nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is also segmented on the basis of mode of delivery into web-based, on-premises and cloud-based

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Nursing homes & long-term care facilities Market

8 Nursing homes & long-term care facilities Market, By Service

9 Nursing homes & long-term care facilities Market, By Deployment Type

10 Nursing homes & long-term care facilities Market, By Organization Size

11 Nursing homes & long-term care facilities Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

