Global Nursing Education Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors:Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, Peking Union Medical College, Keio University

Nursing education market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% in the above mentioned forecast period. The rising geriatric population and chronic illness across the world has been directly impacting the growth of nursing education market.

The major players covered in the nursing education market report are National University of Singapore, Duke University, Jamia Hamdard, Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, Peking Union Medical College, Keio University, University of California, AIIMS, Peking University, King’s College London (KCL), The University of Tokyo, University of Manchester, and Karolinska Institute among other domestic and global players.

Nursing education market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for nursing education market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the nursing education market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Nursing education market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of education, courses, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the nursing education market is segmented into associate degree (AD), baccalaureate degree (BS) and diploma.

On the basis of mode of education, the nursing education market is segmented into on-campus, distance and online.

on-campus, distance and online. On the basis of courses, the nursing education market is segmented into post graduate and graduate.

post graduate and graduate. Based on application, the nursing education market is segmented into conventional universities and nursing programs in colleges.

conventional universities and nursing programs in colleges. Nursing education market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals and home healthcare services.

North America dominated the nursing education market due to developing healthcare services, enhanced facilities and rising number of baby boomers getting their old age in this region. Europe is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increase in demand as the nursing care market is rising in this particular region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Nursing Education Market

8 Nursing Education Market, By Service

9 Nursing Education Market, By Deployment Type

10 Nursing Education Market, By Organization Size

11 Nursing Education Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

