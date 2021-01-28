Global Nursing Care Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.41% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Increasing Demand for Highly Skilled Nursing Professionals for Home-based Care, says Absolute Markets Insights

Quality nursing services is of the utmost importance in the healthcare industry. Skilled nurses supplement doctors and other health professionals, and play a vital role in the access of critical care for the individuals. Nursing care is also being provided for specialized illnesses. US-based FAMILY & NURSING CARE, for instance, provides nursing care for individuals who have been affected by Alzheimer’s and other memory-related diseases. Both emotional and daily support can be availed in regions like Maryland. The rising demand for affordable, home-based care, especially among the geriatric population, is helping in the rapid growth of the global nursing care market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=762

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has severely impacted the availability of medical care for patients. Individuals are increasingly preferring to stay indoors, and avoid contact with healthcare facilities to promote social distancing, thereby helping to curb the spread of the virus. Elderly individuals are increasingly seeking home nursing care to help them in their daily chores, and for the delivery of medicines based on the requirements. Furthermore, nursing care providers are also coming up with packages for COVID-19 patients that help them attain quality care from the comfort of their home. These factors make the global nursing care market an attractive investment option in the coming years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of nursing care market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=762

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global nursing care market was valued at US$ 59374.48 Mn in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41 % during the forecast years (2020 – 2028). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

North America accounted for the highest market share in the global nursing care market in 2019. The higher market share can be attributed to the rise in number of individuals who are depending on nursing care services at home, and at rehabilitation centers for the treatment of physical injuries.

Elderly nursing care plans are in high demand, especially in regions like North America, the APAC and Europe. Attractive retirement plans that provide assisted living benefits in elderly care centers, coupled with the increasing focus on quality living during old age is driving the share of home nursing care centers in the global nursing care market.

Some of the players operating in the nursing care market are Allied Healthcare, Almost Family, Basin Home Health & Hospice, Bayshore HealthCare, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Care UK, CBI Health Group, Encompass Health Corporation, EXTENDICARE, Genesis HealthCare, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, Life Care Centers of America, Manorcourt Homecare, ParaMed, Sumukha Nursing Services, Tetsuyu Home Care, The Ensign Group, Inc., The Good Care Group, amongst others.

.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=762

Global Nursing Care Market:

By End-User Hospitals Home Nursing Care Centers Nursing Care Facilities Assisted Living Centers Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers Rehabilitation Centers Adult Day Cares Other

By Speciality Type Basic Nursing and General Care Surgery and Perioperative Care Maternal and Newborn Care Pediatric Nursing Care Cardiac Care Endocrine and Metabolic Care Gastrointestinal Genitourinary Hematologic and Lymphatic Infectious Diseases Integumentary Mental Health and Psychiatric Neurological Musculoskeletal Ophthalmic Respiratory Others

By Gender Male Female

By Demography Children Adults Elderly

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Nursing-Care-Marke-2020-2028-762

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424