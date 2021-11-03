Global Nursing Care Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global nursing care market is expected to grow from $1010.1 billion in 2019 to $1058.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, despite the economic slowdown across countries owing to the pandemic outbreak. This is mainly because of the huge demand for nursing care providers including emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, trainees, and contractual staff, who are at the frontline tackling COVID-19 virus and providing care for coronavirus patients across the world.

The nursing care market consists of sales of nursing care and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide home health care and residential nursing care. This industry includes establishments that provide home healthcare services, nursing care facility services, personal services, counselling services, vocational therapies, rest home services, social services, and nutritional services.

The nursing care market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the nursing care market are Genesis Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Brookdale Senior Living, Kindred Healthcare, The Ensign Group, Inc.

The global nursing care market is segmented:

1) By Type, Home Health Care Providers, Nursing Care Facilities, Orphanages and Group Homes, Retirement Communities

2) By End User Gender, Male, Female

3) By Type of Expenditure, Public, Private Subsegments Covered, Home Health Care Agencies, Visiting Nurses, In-Home Hospice Care Services, Assisted Living Facilities Without On-Site Nursing Care, Assisted Living Facilities For The Elderly Without Nursing Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities, Rest Homes Without Nursing Care

The nursing care market report describes and explains the global nursing care market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The nursing care report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global nursing care market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global nursing care market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

