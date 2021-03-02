Global Nucleic Acid Labelling Market || keyplayers Roche AG, Enzo Biochem, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Jena Bioscience GmbH.

The report ” Global Nucleic Acid Labelling Market, By Product (Biotin-based, Fluorescent, Radioactive, and Others), By Technique (PCR, Nick Translation, Random Primer, and Others), By Application (DNA Sequencing, FISH, Microarray, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 ” Global nucleic acid labelling market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2030. The growth of nucleic acid labelling market is attributed to factors like increasing expenditure for health care, increasing funding for R&D in genomics and disease diagnosis, increasing demand for personalized healthcare. In addition, rise in the investments on research and development centers to introduce new products is the key driving factor for the target market to grow.

Key Highlights:

In July 2018, Creative Bioarrray launched a range of chromosome probes for genome amplification and translation.

In July 2018, New England Biolabs Launched new NEBNext single cell/low –input RNA library prep kit for increased transcript detection with ultra-low input amounts.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global nucleic acid labelling market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, technique, application and region.

By product, the global nucleic acid labelling market is segmented into biotin-based, fluorescent, radioactive, and others.

By technique, the global nucleic acid labelling market is categorized into PCR, nick translation, random primer, and others.

By application, the global nucleic acid labelling market is sub-divided into DNA sequencing, FISH, microarray, and others.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global nucleic acid labelling market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due rise in health care expenditure, personalized medicine treatments, increase in research and development expenditure and rise in research activities especially in genomic research and disease diagnosis.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Nucleic Acid Labelling Market”, By Product (Biotin-based, Fluorescent, Radioactive, and Others), By Technique (PCR, Nick Translation, Random Primer, and Others), By Application (DNA Sequencing, FISH, Microarray, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global nucleic acid labelling market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Promega Corporation., PerkinElmer Inc, New England Biolabs, Merck KGaA, General Electric, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Enzo Biochem, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Jena Bioscience GmbH.

