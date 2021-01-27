Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021-2028

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “ Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. Research report offers the solutions that empower to arrive at smart, fast and precise decisions for the business so that it grows and surpasses their goals. Unique domain expertise, extensive international experience, and customized processes turn this report into the best one which offers scalable, cost-effective, & high-quality support to clients within deadlines. The report helps in identifying potential target market segments for the business. Experts involved in creating this report possess high quality conceptualization, strategic thinking, and execution and interpretation skills. Quality is the main motive kept into view while preparing an influential Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market document and it is achieved with a skilled & a very dedicated working team.

Global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3292.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6512 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing advancement technological and automation of products.

Market Definition: Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Nucleic acid isolation and purification technique is the step in molecular biology studies and recombinant DNA techniques. This technique has extensive applications in the arena of genetic engineering, life science research, forensics and molecular diagnostics. Nucleic acid isolation helps in processing of more sample in less time, minimizes nucleic acid loss ad degradation and increases laboratory efficiency and effectiveness.

According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, in 2016 there were approximately 36.7 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS, of these, 2.1 million were children (15 years old).

Competitive Analysis: Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nucleic acid isolation and purification market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc, QIAGEN, Protean, Hamilton Company, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Promega Corporation (US), Biocompare (USA), BiogeniQ Inc (USA), Envigo (UK), LGC Limited (UK), PerkinElmer Inc (US), New England Biolabs (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Synbio Technologies (US), addgene (USA), BD (US), InvivoGen (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (UAS), among others. LGC Limited

Market Drivers

Increasing execution of nucleic acid for molecular diagnostics, this act as driver to the market.

Demand of pure nucleic acids in pharmaceutical & biotechnological sectors, this act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Rise in government funding in R&Ds, this act a restraints to the market.

Higher prices of the instruments, this act a restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

By Product

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

By Application

Plasmid DNA

Total RNA

Blood DNA

Genomic DNA

Messenger RNA

Micro RNA

PCR Cleanup

By Type

Plasmid Dna Isolation and Purification

Total Rna Isolation and Purification

Genomic Dna Isolation and Purification

Messenger Rna Isolation and Purification

Microrna Isolation and Purification

Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

PCR Cleanup

By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that they have done an agreement to acquire drug substance manufacturing site in Cork, Ireland, from GlaxoSmithKline plc, after that acquisition expand the capacity to meet customer demand for the development and commercial manufacturing of complex active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio, a leader in viral vector manufacturing for gene and cell therapies.

