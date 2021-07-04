Global Npk Fertilizer Market 2021 In-Depth Analysis and Future Forecast to 2024 | Goldym (CN), Shindoo (CN), Yuntianhua (CN), Xinlianxin (CN), Liuguo Chem. (CN), Xiyang (CN), Sinofert (CN), Wuzhoufeng (CN)

Global Marketers added a report on ‘Global Npk Fertilizer Market, 2021-2024′ to its data warehouse of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with predominant and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are upsetting the progress of the market are also specified in the report.

The NPK fertilizers (food-grade) market, based on type, has been split into phosphorus, nitrogen, potassium, and others. The market report also contains a detailed discussion of a number of social, political, environmental, and other issues that are expected to have an impact on the development of the industry.

Global Npk Fertilizer Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4XX.XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX.XX million by 2024, at a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period

Key players profiled in the report include:

Yara (NO)

Euro Chem. (RU)

Acron (RU)

Rossosh (RU)

ZAT (PK)

ICL (IL)

Helena Chem. (US)

IFFCO (IN)

Helm AG (DE)

Azomures (RO)

Uralchem (RU)

NPK Expert (LV)

Phosagro (RU)

CGC (JP)

Kingenta (CN)

Xinyangfeng (CN)

Stanley (CN)

Luxi Chem. (CN)

Aboolo (CN)

SACF (CN)

Batian (CN)

Huachang Chem. (CN)

Hongri Acron (CN)

Yihua (CN)

Fengxi Fert (CN)

Goldym (CN)

Shindoo (CN)

Yuntianhua (CN)

Xinlianxin (CN)

Liuguo Chem. (CN)

Xiyang (CN)

Sinofert (CN)

Wuzhoufeng (CN)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

The Npk Fertilizer Market Segmentation:

The Npk Fertilizer Market Segmentation By Types:

Chlorine-based Compound Fertilizers

Sulfur-based Compound Fertilizers

Nitro-based Compound Fertilizers

Urea-based Compound Fertilizer

The Npk Fertilizer Market Segmentation By Applications:

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)

South Asia (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

