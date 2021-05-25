Global Note Sorter Market Emerging Trends USD 9.53 billion at by CAGR +7% by end of 2027 Top Key Players Bcash, Electronics Co., Cummins-Allison Corp., De La Rue plc, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited

Note sorters are used as sorting units that facilitate the management of notes for cash-intensive businesses. The note sorter machine helps banks reduce the human efforts as well as reduces different types of error in sorting and counting of cash. In addition, it provides different benefits to end users that include reduced decreased operational expenses, reduced risk of internal theft occurring during the process of sorting and counting, faster processing of bank procedures, and decline in financial losses.

The global note sorter market size was valued at $6.31 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.53 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of +7% from 2021 to 2027

The key factors that drive the growth of the global note sorter market trends rise in demand among the developing nations to hassle-free handling of notes and increase in adoption of note sorter machine in commercial banks and retail industry are some the important factors that boost the growth of the note sorter market across the globe. In addition, increase in adoption among the bank and financial institutions due to its numerous benefits such as increase in the security and accuracy during the process of cash counting and increase in in-flow and out-flow of cash propels the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The proliferating BFSI sector, increasing incidences of counterfeiting activities, augmentation in commercial trade, as well as increasing in-flow and out-flow of cash, emphasizes on the development of advanced cash handling systems, thereby propelling the growth of note sorter market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the benefits offered by note sorters such as reduced errors, lower risk of intra-organizational thefts, quick processing, lower financial losses, and most importantly reduced operational expenses; tend to supplement the demand of cash counting and sorting solutions, thereby propagating the growth of the global note sorter market in coming future.

However, increase in digital and online transaction, as well as increased use of virtual currency and plastic money, tend to hamper the growth of note sorter market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing standards of living, advancements in product technologies, and untapped market opportunities offered by emerging economies, are the factors anticipated to boost the growth of note sorter market in near future.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global note sorter industry include Bcash, Electronics Co., Cummins-Allison Corp., De La Rue plc, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, GRGBanking, Julong Europe GmbH, Kisan Electronics, Laurel and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation.

Note Sorter Market Segmentation

By Sorter Type

Small-Sized Note Sorter

Medium-Sized Note Sorter

Large-Sized Note Sorter

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-user

BFSI

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Note Sorter Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Global Note Sorter Market Manufacturing Process

and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis Art Supplies

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: 2021-2027 Note Sorter Market Development Trend

Analysis

Chapter 11: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

