Global Note Sorter Market Emerging Trends USD 9.53 billion at by CAGR +7% by end of 2027 Top Key Players Bcash, Electronics Co., Cummins-Allison Corp., De La Rue plc, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited
Note sorters are used as sorting units that facilitate the management of notes for cash-intensive businesses. The note sorter machine helps banks reduce the human efforts as well as reduces different types of error in sorting and counting of cash. In addition, it provides different benefits to end users that include reduced decreased operational expenses, reduced risk of internal theft occurring during the process of sorting and counting, faster processing of bank procedures, and decline in financial losses.
The global note sorter market size was valued at $6.31 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.53 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of +7% from 2021 to 2027
The key factors that drive the growth of the global note sorter market trends rise in demand among the developing nations to hassle-free handling of notes and increase in adoption of note sorter machine in commercial banks and retail industry are some the important factors that boost the growth of the note sorter market across the globe. In addition, increase in adoption among the bank and financial institutions due to its numerous benefits such as increase in the security and accuracy during the process of cash counting and increase in in-flow and out-flow of cash propels the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics and Trends
The proliferating BFSI sector, increasing incidences of counterfeiting activities, augmentation in commercial trade, as well as increasing in-flow and out-flow of cash, emphasizes on the development of advanced cash handling systems, thereby propelling the growth of note sorter market throughout the forecast period.
Furthermore, the benefits offered by note sorters such as reduced errors, lower risk of intra-organizational thefts, quick processing, lower financial losses, and most importantly reduced operational expenses; tend to supplement the demand of cash counting and sorting solutions, thereby propagating the growth of the global note sorter market in coming future.
However, increase in digital and online transaction, as well as increased use of virtual currency and plastic money, tend to hamper the growth of note sorter market during the forecast period.
Moreover, increasing standards of living, advancements in product technologies, and untapped market opportunities offered by emerging economies, are the factors anticipated to boost the growth of note sorter market in near future.
Key Players
The key players operating in the global note sorter industry include Bcash, Electronics Co., Cummins-Allison Corp., De La Rue plc, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, GRGBanking, Julong Europe GmbH, Kisan Electronics, Laurel and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation.
Note Sorter Market Segmentation
By Sorter Type
- Small-Sized Note Sorter
- Medium-Sized Note Sorter
- Large-Sized Note Sorter
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
By End-user
- BFSI
- Retail
- Others
Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
