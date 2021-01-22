Global Nonwoven Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market will grow to US$ 71.74 Bn by 2027 at 3.9% CAGR

The global nonwoven personal protective equipment (PPE) market was valued at US$ 51.01 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the forecast period

Novel nonwoven fabrics for PPE with antimicrobial properties effectively arrest the transmission of pathogens, enabling their usage for long hours. These characteristics are highly desirable in hazardous environments hence, creating high demand in global nonwoven personal protective equipment (PPE) market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand in global nonwoven personal protective equipment (PPE) market. Government regulations have created demand for disposable PPE from different business entities including hospitals, restaurants, salons and others.

Based on offerings, face masks contributed a significant share in the global nonwoven personal protective equipment (PPE) market in 2018 due to the rising awareness regarding respiratory infections.

The growing number of medical treatments and procedures availed by people, amidst the high prevalence of illnesses, has fuelled the share of hospital and care facilities in global nonwoven personal protective equipment (PPE) market

Transformation in shopping habits of consumers has encouraged nonwoven PPE providers to further diversify their distribution channels and adopt online medium for sales.

North America held the highest market share in global nonwoven personal protective equipment (PPE) market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register highest CAGR over the forecast years, owing to growing investments from new market players to address the increasing demand from various industries.

Some of the players operating in the nonwoven personal protective equipment (PPE) market are Dieckhoff & Ratschow Praxisdienst GmbH & Co.KG, Duflot Industrie, DuPont, GK Mega Global Company, Hadtex, Huntsman International LLC, Huvis, Norafin Industries (Germany) GmbH, uvex group and VALUTECH LTD amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of nonwoven personal protective equipment (PPE) market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

