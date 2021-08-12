Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global non-volatile memory market is expected to grow from $56.03 billion in 2020 to $62.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50%. The growth in the non-volatile memory market is mainly due to the increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements, adoption of flash memories in consumer electronics, rise in demand for faster memory access, increasing demand for faster access and low power consuming memory devices, and rising need for memory devices with high speed. The market is expected to reach $99.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.47%.

The non-volatile memory market consists of sales of storage drives by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture solid state drives (SSDs, compact disks, and flash drives used for storing data. Non-volatile memory is generally used for storing data over a long period and is categorized into electrically addressed systems such as ROM and mechanically addressed systems such as optical disc magnetic tapes and holographic memory.

The non-volatile memory market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the non-volatile memory market are Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Crossbar Inc., Kilopass Technology, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Micron Technology, Honeywell Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Avalanche Technology, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, and Everspin Technologies Inc.

The global non-volatile memory market is segmented –

1) By Type: Flash Memory, EPROM, FRAM, 3D-X Point, NRAM, Others

2) By Wafer Size: 200mm, 300mm, 450mm

3) By End User: Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Storage, Automotive And Transportation, Military And Aerospace, Industrial, Telecommunication, Energy And Power, Healthcare, Agricultural, Retail

The non-volatile memory market report describes and explains the global non-volatile memory market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The non-volatile memory report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global non-volatile memory market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New

Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global non-volatile memory market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

