Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is estimated to be 11.8 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecasted period
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Product Type (Devices, Consumables, and Others), By Techniques (cfDNA, Biochemical Screening Tests, and Ultrasound Detection), By Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion syndrome, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Cell DNA screening), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market accounted for US$ 4.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%.
The report “Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Product Type (Devices, Consumables, and Others), By Techniques (cfDNA, Biochemical Screening Tests, and Ultrasound Detection), By Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion syndrome, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Cell DNA screening), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
- In April 2017, Illumina, Inc. introduced VeriSeq NIPT solution in Europe (CE marked), which is useful for screening Trisomy (Down’s syndrome, Sex Chromosome Disorders, Microdeletion Syndrome).
- In January 2017, Agilent Technology acquired Multiplicom N.V. (Belgium) in order to create comprehensive offerings for next-generation sequencing solutions.
- In January 2019, Yourgene Health plc (U.K.) launched the Sage 32 plex test which uses Thermo Fisher’s Ion Torrent sequencing technology to detect placental cff-DNA in a maternal blood sample.
Analyst View:
High risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age
Maternal age plays an important role in the health of the child and delay in the maternal age can lead to various risk such as decreased fertility, high blood pressure, and an increase in the risk of miscarriage, stillbirths, and maternal death. Moreover, advancing maternal age can increase the risk of genetic disorders in babies as a result of the improper chromosomal division. The resulting abnormalities in babies may include microcephaly; short neck; upward slanted eyes; poor muscle tone; and heart, intestine, and breathing problems. In order to detect genetic abnormalities resulting from improper chromosomal division, there is a growing demand for early screening in expecting mothers. Therefore, Non-invasive prenatal testing being the safest one is boosting the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Product Type (Devices, Consumables, and Others), By Techniques (cfDNA, Biochemical Screening Tests, and Ultrasound Detection), By Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion syndrome, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Cell DNA screening), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market accounted for US$ 4.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technique, application, end-user and region.
- Depending upon product type, consumables segment dominated the overall NIPT market. The growth of this segment is mainly because of the increasing incidences of chromosomal abnormalities, rise in the number of tests and products for NIPT, and improvement of approvals or licenses for assays.
- In terms of technique, the cfDNA segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to technological advancements and increasing company initiatives to develop new products.
- By application, trisomy segment dominates the market due to the increasing maternal age and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.
- Based on the end user, diagnostic laboratories are estimated to have the highest revenue share due to the implementation of initiatives by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and effective prenatal tests and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.
- By region, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason being the developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in these regions.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Non-Invasive-Prenatal-Testing-(NIPT)-Market-4519
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market accounted includes Sequenom, Roche (Ariosa Diagnostics); Natera, LabCorp, BGI Genomics; Quest Diagnostics, Illumina, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Yourgene Health, and Berry Genomics.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Study Deliverables
- Study Assumptions
- Scope of the Study
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Market at Glance
- Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Investment Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4519
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Preface
- Research Objectives
- Study Scope
- Years Considered for the study
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Research data
- Primary Data
- Primary Interviews
- Primary Breakdown
- Key data from Primary Sources
- Key Thickness Insights
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Market Estimation
- Top-Down Approach
- Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Research Assumptions
- Market Purview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings—Global Outlook for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Strategies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Technique
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By End-User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- DR Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Opportunity Orbit
- Market Investment Feasibility Index
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Product Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Devices
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Consumables
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Techniques, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- cfDNA
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Biochemical Screening Tests
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Ultrasound Detection
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Trisomy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Microdeletion syndrome
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By End-user, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Hospitals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Cell DNA screening
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technique, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technique, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 –2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technique, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technique, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technique, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Sequenom
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategies
- Roche (Ariosa Diagnostics)
- Natera
- LabCorp
- BGI Genomics
- Quest Diagnostics
- Illumina, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Yourgene Health
- Berry Genomics
- The Last Word
- Future Impact
- About Us
- Contact
List of Tables
TABLE List of data sources
TABLE Market drivers; Impact Analysis
TABLE Market restraints; Impact Analysis
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Product Type Snapshot (2019)
TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Product Type
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Product Type 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Techniques Snapshot (2019)
TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Techniques
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Techniques 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Application Snapshot (2019)
TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Application
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Application 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: End-User Snapshot (2019)
TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by End-User
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by End-User 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Regional snapshot (2019)
TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Region
TABLE Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Region 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Product Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Techniques, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by End-User 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Product Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Techniques, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by End-User, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Product Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Techniques, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by End-User, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Product Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Techniques, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by End-User, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Product Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Techniques, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by End-User, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
List of Figures
FIGURE Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market segmentation
FIGURE Market research methodology
FIGURE Value chain analysis
FIGURE Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
FIGURE Market Attractiveness Analysis
FIGURE COVID-19 Impact Analysis
FIGURE Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Comparison Study
FIGURE Competitive Landscape; Key company market share analysis, 2019
FIGURE Product Type segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029
FIGURE Product Type segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Techniques segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029
FIGURE Techniques segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Application segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029
FIGURE Application segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE End-User segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029
FIGURE End-User segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Regional segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029
FIGURE Regional segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE North America market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Canada Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE Germany Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Spain Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Italy Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE UK Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE France Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Rest of the Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Japan Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE South Korea Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Rest of APAC Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE Brazil Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Mexico Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Argentina Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Rest of LATAM Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE Saudi Arabia Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE United Arab Emirates Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Rest of Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
To know more
Contact Us:
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights