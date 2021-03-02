Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is estimated to be 11.8 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecasted period

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market accounted for US$ 4.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%.

The report “Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Product Type (Devices, Consumables, and Others), By Techniques (cfDNA, Biochemical Screening Tests, and Ultrasound Detection), By Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion syndrome, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Cell DNA screening), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In April 2017, Illumina, Inc. introduced VeriSeq NIPT solution in Europe (CE marked), which is useful for screening Trisomy (Down’s syndrome, Sex Chromosome Disorders, Microdeletion Syndrome).

In January 2017, Agilent Technology acquired Multiplicom N.V. (Belgium) in order to create comprehensive offerings for next-generation sequencing solutions.

In January 2019, Yourgene Health plc (U.K.) launched the Sage 32 plex test which uses Thermo Fisher’s Ion Torrent sequencing technology to detect placental cff-DNA in a maternal blood sample.

Analyst View:

High risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age

Maternal age plays an important role in the health of the child and delay in the maternal age can lead to various risk such as decreased fertility, high blood pressure, and an increase in the risk of miscarriage, stillbirths, and maternal death. Moreover, advancing maternal age can increase the risk of genetic disorders in babies as a result of the improper chromosomal division. The resulting abnormalities in babies may include microcephaly; short neck; upward slanted eyes; poor muscle tone; and heart, intestine, and breathing problems. In order to detect genetic abnormalities resulting from improper chromosomal division, there is a growing demand for early screening in expecting mothers. Therefore, Non-invasive prenatal testing being the safest one is boosting the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, By Product Type (Devices, Consumables, and Others), By Techniques (cfDNA, Biochemical Screening Tests, and Ultrasound Detection), By Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion syndrome, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Cell DNA screening), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon product type, consumables segment dominated the overall NIPT market. The growth of this segment is mainly because of the increasing incidences of chromosomal abnormalities, rise in the number of tests and products for NIPT, and improvement of approvals or licenses for assays.

In terms of technique, the cfDNA segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to technological advancements and increasing company initiatives to develop new products.

By application, trisomy segment dominates the market due to the increasing maternal age and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Based on the end user, diagnostic laboratories are estimated to have the highest revenue share due to the implementation of initiatives by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and effective prenatal tests and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason being the developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in these regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market accounted includes Sequenom, Roche (Ariosa Diagnostics); Natera, LabCorp, BGI Genomics; Quest Diagnostics, Illumina, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Yourgene Health, and Berry Genomics.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

