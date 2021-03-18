Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a sensitive diagnostic method for identifying specific chromosomal abnormalities in the developing fetus. Chromosomal disorders such as Turner syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Patau syndrome, and Down syndrome are some of the diseases which are screened using NIPT. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting occurrence of chromosomal abnormalities, mounting maternal age and introduction of advanced products. Different products contributed to the non-invasive prenatal testing market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for consumables over the last few years due to repeated supplies of consumables as compared to instruments.

For Free Sample Report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market/request-sample

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The refining reimbursement scenario for NIPT, mounting occurrence of chromosomal abnormalities, Mounting average maternal age, and introduction of advanced products are the primary growth drivers for the non-invasive prenatal testing market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with a chromosome disorder.

The budding inclination for non-invasive techniques, mounting healthcare expenditure and programs focusing on boosting the alertness of NIPT are also facilitating the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest non-invasive prenatal testing market as in the region the occurrence of chromosomal abnormalities is increasing. Mounting maternal age, improved healthcare infrastructure, and boosting alertness programs are also surging the growth of the North American non-invasive prenatal testing market. For instance, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report on National Vital Statistics Report 2015, in the U.S., the mean age of a mother at first birth was 25.8 years in 2012, and it has increased to 26 years in 2013.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, due to mounting healthcare expenditure. In addition, boosting alertness programs and conferences are also creating a positive impact on the Non-invasive prenatal testing market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the non-invasive prenatal testing market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In December 2017, PerkinElmer, Inc. acquired EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG, to strengthen its position in China and other emerging countries. GE Healthcare, Perkinelmer, Inc., Koninklijke N.V., Qiagen, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Beijing Genomics Institute are the key players offering non-invasive prenatal testing.

For Customisation Report – https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…