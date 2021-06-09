Global Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Device Market Has Shown Immense CAGR of +6% by 2021-2028 with Medtronic, SOPHYSA, Natus Medical Incorporated, Neural Analytics, Codman Neuro, RAUMEDIC AG, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Measures the pressure inside the skull of the child. If there is a serious brain injury, brain infection, head surgery, or other issues, the brain may swell. The intracranial pressure monitoring device is then attached to a monitor that confers a steady reading of the pressure inside the skull.

The development of technologically advanced intracranial pressure monitoring devices has limited direct human interference in procedures of surgery.

The Global Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Device Market was valued at US$ 300 million and is anticipated to encourage at a CAGR of +6% from 2021 to 2028.



Key Players:

Codman Neuro

Medtronic

RAUMEDIC AG

SOPHYSA

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Natus Medical Incorporated

Gaeltec Devices Ltd.

Neural Analytics

Type Outlook:-

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography

Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD)

Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter

MRI/CT

Fundoscopy (Papilledema)



Application Outlook:-

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

