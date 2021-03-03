Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market To Account To USD 21.99 Billion By 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

Non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 21.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing self-consciousness and rising number of cosmetic treatment are the factors which will enhance the non- invasive treatment market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures and rising adoption of non- surgical cosmetics procedure will accelerate the market growth. Rising awareness about the safety offered by the dermal fillers will also enhance the demand for non- invasive aesthetic treatment. Rising awareness among population about the cosmetic procedures will also drive the market growth. There is also increasing demand for non- surgical aesthetic procedure among men which is also anticipated to enhance the market growth. On the other hand, rising geriatric population and rising disposable income will also create new opportunity for the non- invasive aesthetic treatment market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Non- Invasive Aesthetic Treatment market is segmented of the basis of procedure and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of procedure, the non- invasive aesthetic treatment market is segmented into injectable, skin rejuvenation, and others such as hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, sclerotherapy, and cellulite treatment. The injectable segment is divided into botulinum toxin, calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, polymer filler and collagen. The skin rejuvenation segment is divided into chemical peel, laser skin resurfacing and photo rejuvenation.

The non- invasive aesthetic treatment market is also segmented on the basis of end- users into clinics, hospitals and medical S.P.A.s, beauty centers, home care setting and other.

The countries covered in the non- invasive aesthetic treatment market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the non- invasive aesthetic treatment market report are Hologic, Inc., Nestlé Skin Health, Alma Lasers, CANDELA CORPORATION, MERZ PHARMACEUTICALS, Lumenis, Solta Medical, Cutera., Revance Therapeutics Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure, Vermont Med Spa, Fotona d.o.o., Sinclair Pharma, Venus Concept, OrangeTwist Aesthetic Centers, among other domestic and global players. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

