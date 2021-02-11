Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market to Collect $8,512.7 Million By 2025

The global non-destructive testing and inspection market is estimated to be USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of non-destructive testing and inspection across the globe are increasing adoption of IoT devices, growing need to assess aging assets’ health, stringent government regulations regarding public safety and product quality, and continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/non-destructive-testing-and-inspection-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technique

Based on technique, the global non-destructive testing and inspection market is categorized into ultrasonic testing, visual testing, magnetic particle testing, liquid penetrant testing, eddy-current testing, radiographic testing, acoustic emission testing, and others. In 2019, the ultrasonic testing segment is the largest contributor in the non-destructive testing and inspection market owing to its ability to identify defects and accurately determine their severity.

Insight by Method

On the basis of method, the global non-destructive testing and inspection market is segmented into visual inspection, surface inspection, volumetric inspection, and others.

Insight by Services

On the basis of services, the global non-destructive testing and inspection market is categorized into inspection services, training services, equipment rental services, calibration services. In 2020, the inspection services segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to maintain its dominance, over the study period.

Insight by Vertical

On the basis of vertical, the global non-destructive testing and inspection market is categorized into manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace, public infrastructure, automotive, power generation, and others. In 2020, the oil & gas industry segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to maintain its dominance, over the study period.

Non-destructive testing and inspection in the oil & gas industry is traditionally used for inspection purposes to detect cracks in the pipes both underground and elevated. Besides, non-destructive testing and inspection systems are also used for aerospace, defense, and automotive manufacturing. Manufacturing vertical is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to ever increasing volume of manufacturing across the world.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/non-destructive-testing-and-inspection-market/customize-report

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the non-destructive testing and inspection market in 2019. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India, are experiencing increase in terms of adoption of non-destructive testing and inspection products and solutions compared with other regions. Growing research and development investments, and increasing manufacturing and electronics industries are expected to accelerate the growth of the non-destructive testing and inspection market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global non-destructive testing and inspection market include General Electric, Olympus Corporation, MISTRAS Group, Nikon Metrology, Ashtead Technology, YXLON International, Sonatest, Zetec, Inc., T.D. Williamson Inc., and Bosello High Technology srl.

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com