Global Non-Dairy Ice-cream Market Grow at a CAGR of 13.5% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Non-Dairy Ice-cream Market by Flavour (Vanilla, Butter pecan, Chocolate, Mint Choco Chip, Caramel, Strawberry, Neapolitan, Cookies and Cream, Others), Source (Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Cashew Milk, Soy Milk, Others), Product (Impulse, Take home, Artisanal), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket, Restaurants, Food & Drink Specialists, Online Store, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The non-dairy ice-cream market is expected to grow from USD 505 million in 2019 to USD 1390.77 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share, due to the rising inclination towards vegan diets and animal welfare and increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies among the Asian population. In the region, China and India plays a significant role due to high consumption levels of ice cream and rapid population growth. North America is expected to project significant growth, owing to increasing consumer awareness about the health issues due to the presence of lactose in the milk, and growing vegan population. Europe will project significant growth, due to increasing innovative flavor launches, and shifting consumer preferences towards healthy lifestyle.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are General Mills Inc., Eden Creamer LLC, Swedish Glace, Dunkin’ Brands, Tofutti Brands Inc., Trader Joes, Baskin-Robbins, Danone, Unilever, Bliss Unlimited LLC, Happy Cow Limited, Over the Moo, NadaMoo, Van Leeuwen, and Booja Booja. In April 2017, Danone acquired WhiteWave Foods Co and invested 12.5 billion. This will help Danone to develop new innovative products, strengthen its position in the non-dairy ice cream industry and increase its distribution network.

The flavour segment includes vanilla, butter pecan, chocolate, mint choco chip, caramel, strawberry, neapolitan, cookies and cream, and others. The chocolate segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to extensive product offerings with large number of chocolate flavor variants like dark chocolate and chocolate chips. The source segment includes almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, soy milk, and others. The coconut milk segment holds the largest share owing to significant health benefits, texture compatibility, and ease in production. The almond milk segment is anticipated to grow, owing to changing taste preferences and health benefits offered by almond milk. The product segment includes impulse, take home, and artisanal. The take-home segment holds the largest market share due to home delivery options available and expansion in e-commerce platform. The distribution channel segment is classified into convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants, food & drink specialists, online store, and others. The supermarket segment holds the largest market share. This growth is attributed to changing shopping trends and significant shift in the consumer’s preference towards supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The factors influencing the market growth are rising incidences of lactose intolerance, shifting trends towards vegan lifestyle, and increasing health consciousness and socialization trends. The factors restraining the market growth are strict regulations for improving the food safety & quality, taste & textural differences in comparison to conventional ice-cream, and high cost of ice cream as compared to traditional ice cream.

