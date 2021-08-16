Global Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global non contact infrared thermometers market is expected to decline from $0.02 billion in 2020 to $0.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -50%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The non-contact infrared thermometers market is expected to reach $0.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%.

The non-contact infrared thermometers market consists of sales of non-contact infrared thermometers and related services that are used in homes and hospitals. The non-contact infrared thermometer is a thermometer that can be used to quickly and non-invasively evaluate temperature, possibly causing less discomfort than traditional methods.

The non contact infrared thermometers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the non contact infrared thermometers market are Braun, Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, Paul Hartmann, American Diagnostic Corporation, Exergen Corporation, Beurer, Easywell Biomedical, and Easytem.

The global non contact infrared thermometers market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Forehead, In-Ear, Multifunction

2) By Application: Veterinary, Medical

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales

The non contact infrared thermometers market report describes and explains the global non contact infrared thermometers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The non contact infrared thermometers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global non contact infrared thermometers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global non contact infrared thermometers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

