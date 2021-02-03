Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” new report to its research database. This Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. The conventional data in the global market report is presented in a graphical form while highlighting the proposed statistics. It also comprises of vendors, suppliers and key players in the global market. The unique data presented in the report are evaluated with an instinctive and scientific way in order to get a better understanding of the global market.

This Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market research report analyzes top players in the key regions like North America, South America, Middle east and Africa, Asia and Pacific region. It delivers insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behavior in market place, In addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. It also provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business ahead.

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.28 billion to an estimated value of USD 9.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of population suffering from chronic diseases.

Competitive Analysis: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Global non-clinical homecare software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-clinical homecare software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the non-clinical homecare software market are McKesson Corporation; ComForCare Health Care Holdings, LLC; Cerner Corporation; Thornberry Ltd.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Allscripts; Hearst Communications Inc.; Develus Systems Inc.; Netsmart Technologies, Inc.; Delta Health Technologies, Inc.; CareVoyant Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC and Kinnser Software, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

Non-clinical homecare software are specifically designed for supporting technological services that are designed for managing and assisting individuals in homecare, assisted living and independent living centers. These software services provide assistance to not just patients but to physicians and healthcare providers helping them manage their workflow and increase their efficiency.

Market Drivers

Rise in the levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise of demand for the product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing per capita income of the individuals fueling the expenditure incurred on healthcare of individuals is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the software technology and concerns regarding the privacy of information amid data theft concerns is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled workforce is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

By Application

Agency Systems Billing, Invoicing & Scheduling Homecare Accounting System Personnel Management System & Payroll

Non-Clinical Health Management Systems

Telehealth Systems

Others

By End-Users

Private Home Care Agency

Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers

Hospice Care

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Netsmart Technologies, Inc. announced that share held by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. in their organization had been agreed to be bought off by GI Partners and TA Associates. This acquisition will further increase the finance capabilities of Netsmart Technologies and establish them as a leader in healthcare services provision

In October 2016, Netsmart Technologies, Inc. announced that they had acquired HealthMEDX, thereby resulting in a wider portfolio of software services for long-term and post-acute care. HealthMEDX serves various homecare facilities, independent care centers, and home-based healthcare providers. This acquisition will result in connectivity of healthcare information between various government authorities and healthcare providers

