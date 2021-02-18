Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Growth Factors And Global Leading Players Are ComForCare Health Care Holdings, LLC; Cerner Corporation; Thornberry Ltd.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Non-Clinical Homecare Software report provides the solid foundation required to accomplish the variety of business challenges that come along. To generate this winning market research report, goals are set and primary and secondary segments are decided to get the grips with the kind of information required to achieve effective results. The report is very concise and accurate which is straight to the point and also don’t omit any essential information. All the collected market data is cleaned and organized before formulating an excellent market report. The complete Non-Clinical Homecare Software market research report has executive summary which explains the general idea of the report.

Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.28 billion to an estimated value of USD 9.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of population suffering from chronic diseases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the non-clinical homecare software market are McKesson Corporation; ComForCare Health Care Holdings, LLC; Cerner Corporation; Thornberry Ltd.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Allscripts; Hearst Communications Inc.; Develus Systems Inc.; Netsmart Technologies, Inc.; Delta Health Technologies, Inc.; CareVoyant Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC and Kinnser Software, Inc.

Market Drivers

Rise in the levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise of demand for the product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing per capita income of the individuals fueling the expenditure incurred on healthcare of individuals is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the software technology and concerns regarding the privacy of information amid data theft concerns is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled workforce is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Netsmart Technologies, Inc. announced that share held by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. in their organization had been agreed to be bought off by GI Partners and TA Associates. This acquisition will further increase the finance capabilities of Netsmart Technologies and establish them as a leader in healthcare services provision

In October 2016, Netsmart Technologies, Inc. announced that they had acquired HealthMEDX, thereby resulting in a wider portfolio of software services for long-term and post-acute care. HealthMEDX serves various homecare facilities, independent care centers, and home-based healthcare providers. This acquisition will result in connectivity of healthcare information between various government authorities and healthcare providers

Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast Non-Clinical Homecare Software market on the basis of type, function and application.

Segmentation: Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market

By Application

Agency Systems Billing, Invoicing & Scheduling Homecare Accounting System Personnel Management System & Payroll

Non-Clinical Health Management Systems

Telehealth Systems

Others

By End-Users

Private Home Care Agency

Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers

Hospice Care

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Xyz market Company profiling with comprehensive approaches and methodologies, financials, and latest technological developments To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Xyz market growth

