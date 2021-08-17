Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global non-animal alternatives testing market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2020 to $1.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-animal alternatives testing market is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve the use of animals for tests to determine the safety standards for products. The non-animal alternatives testing market involves testing for drugs, cosmetic products using non- animal testing methods. Organs-on-chip, In-vitro test, In-silico test are some examples of techniques and methodologies used as an alternative to animal testing.

The non-animal alternatives testing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the non-animal alternatives testing market are HµRel Corporation, Cyprotex, VITROCELL, SIMULAB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratoriesand Gentronix Limited.

The global non-animal alternatives testing market is segmented –

1) By Technology: Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, Omics Technology

2) By Method: Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silico, Ex-Vivo

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Household Products, Diagnostics, Chemicals Industry, Food Industry

The non-animal alternatives testing market report describes and explains the global non-animal alternatives testing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The non-animal alternatives testing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global non-animal alternatives testing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global non-animal alternatives testing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

