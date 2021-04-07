Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market: Industry Outlook (2018-2027): Latest Analysis Scrutinized In New Research

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis or NASH is a common term for “silent” liver disease and can result into cirrhosis, in which liver is permanently damaged and after a certain point could lead to death. Currently, no specific medicines for NASH exist, but certain specialty drugs are expected to enter the market in the year 2020.The global NASH drugs market is expected to witness a lucrative growth due the mounting occurrence of NASH, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing obese patient population, unmet medical needs and sedentary lifestyle.

The market is trending with rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, development of NASH diagnosis methods and biomarkers, progressing drugs under pipeline and intensifying e-commerce pharmaceutical products sales. However, there are some growth hindering factors in the market including lethargic drug approval process, high treatment cost and associated business risks.Regionally, the U.S. is expected to hold the leading position in the market, due to constantly increasing prevalence of various types of liver disease and the local companies engaged in the manufacturing of NASH drugs.

The report “Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2027)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.

Key players i.e. Gilead Sciences, Inc., Allergan Plc (Tobira), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Genfit SA are being profiled along with their respective financials and growth strategies.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Causes & Symptoms

1.3 Diagnosis

1.4 Treatment

2. Global NASH Market

2.1 Global NASH Drugs Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global NASH Drugs Market Value Forecast by Drug Class

2.3 Global NASH Off-Label Drugs Market Value Forecast

3. Global NASH Therapeutics Market

3.1 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast

3.2 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Drug Type

3.2.1 Global Obeticholic Acid (OCA) Drug Value Forecast

3.2.2 Global Obeticholic Acid (OCA) Drug Value Forecast by Region

3.2.3 Global Cenicriviroc (CVC) Drug Value Forecast

3.2.4 Global Cenicriviroc (CVC) Drug Value Forecast by Region

3.2.5 Global Elafibranor Drug Value Forecast

3.2.6 Global Aramchol Drug Value Forecast

3.2.7 Global MGL-3196 Drug Value Forecast

3.2.8 Global INN-217 Drug Value Forecast

3.2.9 Global VK2809 Drug Value Forecast

3.3 Global NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast by Region

4. Regional NASH Market

4.1 The U.S. NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast

4.2 Europe NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast

4.3 RoW NASH Therapeutics Market Value Forecast

Continue…

