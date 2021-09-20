Global Non Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global non alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow from $378.38 billion in 2020 to $410 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $532.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The non alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of beverages that do not contain any alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages that do not contain any alcohol. The companies in the non-alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into non-alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into coffee and tea and soft drink and ice.

The non alcoholic beverages market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the non alcoholic beverages market are PepsiCo; Coca-Cola; Nestlé; Suntory Holdings Limited; Red Bull GmbH.

1) By Type: Coffee And Tea, Soft Drink And Ice

2) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

3) By Category: Mass, Premium

The non alcoholic beverages market report describes and explains the global non alcoholic beverages market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The non alcoholic beverages report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global non alcoholic beverages market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global non alcoholic beverages market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

