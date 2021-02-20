Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Research Report 2021

The NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Segment by Type:

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Segment by Application:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) By Company:

Eastman

Ashland

Maroon Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

Puyang MYJ

Zhongneng Industrial

Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech

Hefei TNK Chemical Industry

Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology

NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Consumption by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

