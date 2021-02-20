Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Research Report 2021
Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
The NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Segment by Type:
- Electronic Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Industrial Grade
NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Segment by Application:
- Electronics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Paints and Coatings
- Petrochemical Processing
NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) By Company:
- Eastman
- Ashland
- Maroon Group
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Puyang MYJ
- Zhongneng Industrial
- Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech
- Hefei TNK Chemical Industry
- Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology
NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Consumption by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
