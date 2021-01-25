Global Nitrous Oxide Market || keyplayers Promas Engineers Pvt. Ltd., S S Gas Lab Asia Pvt Ltd, KVK Corporation, and Carbide Chemical Limited.

The report “Global Nitrous Oxide Market, by Product (Food Grade, Industry Grade, and Medical Grade), by Application (Electronics, Medical, Food and beverages, and Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global nitrous oxide market size is projected to grow from US$ 0.9 billion in 2019 to US$ 1.9 billion by 2029. The global nitrous oxide market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing end-use applications in clinics, hospitals, and dental clinics for various procedures as well as rising use of nitrous oxide rockets, aircraft engines, interceptor, bomber planes, and reconnaissance aircraft.

Key Highlights:

In October 2013, Linde Group has launched SEDARA Gas Mixer System an innovative technology designed for consistent, controlled delivery of nitrous oxide therapy. It is intended to aid procedural pain management regarding with short duration emergency and planned procedures.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 0.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

By product, medical grade segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. Nitrous oxide gas used an anesthetics agent as well as pain reducing agents are some factors expected to support growth of this segment over the forecast period.

By application, the application segment holds for major revenue share in 2019, and expected to register a CAGR of X% over the forecast period. Increasing end-use applications of nitrous oxide gas in clinics, hospitals and dental clinics for various procedures is in turn expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By region, North America nitrous oxide market accounted for major revenue share of the global nitrous oxide market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of key manufacturers, coupled with increasing use of nitrous oxide in medical as well as non-medical sector. The Europe market is expected to account for second highest revenue share in the global market in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Nitrous Oxide Market, by Product (Food Grade, Industry Grade, and Medical Grade), by Application (Electronics, Medical, Food and beverages, and Automotive), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

Key players operating the global nitrous oxide market includes Praxair Technology, Inc., Oxygen & Argon Works Ltd, Linde Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., SOL S.p.A., MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Air Liquide International S.A., Airgas, Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Promas Engineers Pvt. Ltd., S S Gas Lab Asia Pvt Ltd, KVK Corporation, and Carbide Chemical Limited.

