Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market Share, Growth, Key Player and Emerging Trend Analysis 2026||ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Omeros Corporation, Sosei Group Corporation, CV Sciences, Inc, Cerecor, Inc

Global nicotine addiction treatment market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and increase dependency of tobacco products are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nicotine addiction treatment market are Hager Biosciences, LLC, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Omeros Corporation, Sosei Group Corporation, CV Sciences, Inc, Cerecor, Inc, Astraea Therapeutics LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V. , Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and others.