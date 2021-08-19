Global Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global nickel metal hydride market is expected to decline from $1.86 in billion 2020 to $1.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.5%. The decline in the market is mainly due to a halt in the production of nickel metal hydride batteries, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages caused during the COVID-19 outbreak. The nickel metal hydride batteries market is expected to reach $1.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1%.

The nickel metal hydride batteries market consists of sales of nickel metal hydride batteries and related products. Nickel metal hydride battery refers to energy storage battery or rechargeable battery in general. These batteries are composed of electrochemical charge/discharge reactions that occur between a positive electrode and a negative electrode and are used in widespread applications especially in high-end portable electronic products.

The nickel metal hydride batteries market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The global nickel metal hydride market is segmented –

1) By Type: Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics, Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

2) By Application: Automotive, Cordless Phone, Dust Collector, Personal Care, Lighting Tools, Electric Tool

3) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

The nickel metal hydride batteries market report describes and explains the global nickel metal hydride batteries market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The nickel metal hydride batteries report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global nickel metal hydride batteries market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global nickel metal hydride batteries market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

