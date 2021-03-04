Global NGS Services Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on NGS Services, which studied NGS Services industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) involves massively parallel sequencing of millions of DNA fragments, providing vast amounts of data quickly and at an affordable cost. This enables in-depth analysis of entire genomes at unprecedented levels, allowing researchers to explore questions/hypotheses that previously would have required years to answer.
Leading Vendors
Mina Inc.
DNA Vision SA
Microsynth AG
Genomnia SRL
Seqomics
Macrogen Inc.
Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
Cegat (Centre for Genomics and Transcriptomics) GMBH
Eurofins Genomics Inc.
Source Bio Science
Febit / Comprehensive Biomarker Center GMBH (CBC)
Application Segmentation
Oncology
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Others
Type Synopsis:
SBS
Ion Semiconductor
SBL
Pyro-Sequencing
SMRT
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of NGS Services Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of NGS Services Market by Types
4 Segmentation of NGS Services Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of NGS Services Market in Major Countries
7 North America NGS Services Landscape Analysis
8 Europe NGS Services Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific NGS Services Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa NGS Services Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
