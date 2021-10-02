Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global NGOs and charitable organizations market reached a value of nearly $255,705.9 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $255,705.9 million in 2019 to $253,336.3 million in 2020 at a rate of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 and reach $294,313.5 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $325,651.4 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%, and 411,195.4 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The NGOs and charitable organizations market consists of the revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) including grant-making foundations or charitable trusts and other establishments engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities.

The ngos and charitable organizations market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ngos and charitable organizations market are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Direct Relief, Médecins Sans Frontières, AmeriCares, The American Red Cross

The NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented by type, by mode of donation and by organization location.

By Type – The NGOs and charitable organizations market can be segmented by type

a. Trust And Foundations

b. Voluntary Health Organizations

c. Human Rights Organizations

d. Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations

e. Others – NGOs And Charitable Organizations

By Mode Of Donation – The NGOs and charitable organization market can be segmented by mode of donation

a. Online

b. Offline

By Organization Location – The NGOs and charitable organization market can be segmented by organization location

a. Domestic

b. International

The ngos and charitable organizations market report describes and explains the global ngos and charitable organizations market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ngos and charitable organizations report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ngos and charitable organizations market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ngos and charitable organizations market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

