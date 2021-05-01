Global Next-Generation Surgical Robots Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The market size of global next-generation surgical robotics was valued at $11.3 million in 2019.

The market size of global next-generation surgical robotics was valued at $11.3 million in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025 anticipated to reach $598.5 million in 2025.

Some of the key drivers factoring to this growth in the Global Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market are technological breakthroughs, advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, highly increasing adoption of surgical robots by ambulatory surgery centers, and the hospitals & raising fundings for medical robot research. However, the growth of the market is constrained by high costs for the construction of robotic devices and a lack of qualified professionals.

On an unparalleled scale, the COVID-19 epidemic has upended many lives and businesses. The pandemic would have a detrimental effect on the demand for next-generation surgical robots. The pandemic has culminated in a temporary ban on elective surgeries across the world, resulting in cancellations of elective surgeries worldwide. The latest outbreak of the pandemic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has posed an unprecedented threat to the world’s healthcare systems.

It has become important to recognize the future role of robotic-assisted surgery in the current pandemic as elective operations are halted and concerns are raised about how the remaining procedures on COVID-19 positive patients can be safely conducted. A number of robotic-assisted surgery societies have also recently provided their recommendations on this subject.

DRIVERS

1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

2. Raising elderly population

3. Rising expenditures on healthcare in developing economies

4. Increasing interest for minimally invasive surgery

5. Lower prices of next-generation surgical robotic platforms

6. robotics-based surgery in the field of surgery is at the cutting edge of precision, experiencing a dramatic transition due to the recent phenomenal developments in devices. In various applications such as urology, gynecology, orthopedic, and general surgery, robot-assisted procedures are now commonly conducted by tiny incisions and are widely performed.

7. The key factors driving the market growth are the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rapid increase in the geriatric population, the sophistication of surgical procedures, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) with greater precision and versatility.

8. With the introduction of technological advancements and developments in minimally invasive surgical procedures, the continuing trend of increasing demand for surgical robotic systems is expected to continue in the future.

OPPORTUNITIES

1. Production of next-generation surgical systems with low costs

2. Production of Surgical Training Simulators

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Based on Geography, the market is segmented into-

a. North America – US, Canada

b. Europe – Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

c. Asia Pacific (APAC) – India, Japan, China, Rest of APAC

d. Rest of the World – Middle East & Africa.

Significant growth is to be witnessed by the North America segment from the year 2020 to 2025.

On the basis of four major regional divisions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, the global demand for surgical robots was classified. In 2019, the largest share of the global market was North America. The availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots in this area and the growing adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the US can be due to the large percentage of the North American industry.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

Key players in the global next-generation surgical robots market include:

1. Intuitive Surgical (U.S.A) – Intuitive Surgical develops surgical robots used for surgical procedures. For the surgical robotics industry, the company develops, produces and markets robotic-assisted systems and other associated instruments and accessories. A variety of procedures, including prostatectomy, hysterectomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, partial nephrectomy, Sacro-colpopexy, mitral valve repair, lobectomy, and colon and rectal procedures, are designed for the da Vinci system.

2. Stryker (U.S.A) – The company acquired MAKO Surgical (US), a company producing surgical robots, in December 2013. This acquisition allowed Stryker to enter the market for surgical robots. Within its Orthopaedics market division, Stryker provides surgical robots. In the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and other countries in the Pacific and Latin American areas, the organization has a large geographical presence.

3. Mazor Robotics (U.S.A)

Other players are:

1. Smith & Nephew (UK)

2. Hansen Medical (US)

3. Medrobotics (US)

4. TransEnterix (US)

5. Medtech (France)

6. Renishaw (UK)

7. THINK Surgical (US)

