Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the industry manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market industry. Research market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. top key players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.key statistics on the market status.

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market accounted to USD 13.51 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

FREE | Sample Copy is Available @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market By Product (Instruments (Hiseq series, Miseq series, ION Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II and Sequel system), Consumables (Sample preparation consumables, Other), Services (Sequencing services, Data management services), by Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery , Biomarker Discovery , Precision Medicine , Agriculture & Animal Research), by End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors:

Illumina, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.,

QIAGEN,

BGI,

Oxford Nanopore Technologies,

PerkinElmer, Inc.,

GATC Biotech AG,

Agilent Technologies,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Macrogen, Inc.,

Eurofins Scientific,

Biomatters Limited,

Genomatix GmbH,

PierianDx, Myriad Genetics, Inc.,

Partek Incorporated,

DNASTAR, Inc.,

New England Biolabs

Among others.

Speak to Our Analyst @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Advanced technology in NGS platforms and increased applications of NGS.

Increased in adoption of NGS among research laboratories and academic institutes.

Efficient speed, cost, and accuracy of the technology.

Drug discovery applications in NGS technology are some of the factors which drives the market.

R&D investments are another factor to grow the market.

Lack of skilled technicians.

Accuracy and uniformity concerns in diagnostics testing limits the growth of market.

Interpretation of complex data and issues regarding storage of sequencing data hinders the market.

Legal and ethical issues are the challenge in the growing market.

Emerging markets are proving the new opportunities in the growth of the market.

Application of NGS in precision medicines & Biomarker discovery.

To Inquire before Buy Complete Report Click here@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com