Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is registering a healthy CAGR of 19.60 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the continuous advancement in NGS technology and upsurge in applications of NGS.

Next Generation Sequencing market report provides the best research offerings and the required critical information when it is about looking for new product trends or competitive analysis of an existing or emerging market. With this business report companies can hone their competitive edge again and again. The report comprises of expert insights on global industries, products, company profiles, and market trends. Users can gain unlimited, company-wide access to a comprehensive catalog of industry-specific market research from this industry analysis report. The global Next Generation Sequencing marketing document examines industries at a much higher level than a market study.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&kb

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Illumina, Inc.

BGI

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

DNA LINK

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd

WuXi AppTec

GENEWIZ

Takara Bio Inc.

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

Market Drivers

Continuous technological advancement in NGS platform is driving the market growth

Reducing price of NGS installation is another factor helping in market growth

Proper reimbursement and improving regulatory scenario are flourishing the market growth

Upsurge in applications of next generation sequencing drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Less number of skilled personnel hinders the market growth

Rising concern about standardization of NGS based diagnostics hampers the market growth

Legal and ethical restrictions will act as market restraints

Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&kb

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biodesix, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into an agreement to provide next-generation sequencing assay for blood-based companion diagnostic solutions in cancer. It is yet to be approved by Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. This agreement will help cancer patient by focusing on NGS-based solution.

In June 2019, Agendia declared the open access study validating use of MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using next-generation sequencing technology for targeted RNA. This will help to understand the complexities of early stage breast cancer and treatment strategies.

Segmentation: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

By Product & Service

Pre-Sequencing Products & Services Sample Preparation

NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms NGS Consumables NGS Platforms Services for NGS Platforms

Sequencing Services Exome & Targeted Re-Sequencing and Custom Panels RNA-Seq Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Sequencing Other Sequencing Services

NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Bioinformatics) NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches NGS Data Analysis Services NGS Storage, Management, and Cloud Computing Solutions



By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Sequencing Technologies

By Application

Diagnostics Cancer Diagnostics Infectious Disease Diagnostics Reproductive Health Diagnostics Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural & Animal Research

Other Applications

By End User

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Table Of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market&kb

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global next generation sequencing (NGS) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com